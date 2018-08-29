Tech can affect students negatively

Although the better accessibility that technology offers cannot be denied, there are innumerable ways in which technology has a negative impact on a student's academic well-being (Be more open to using tech in class; by Kuo Pei Yu; May 9).

The difficulty the writer faced in adapting to the junior college education system is proof of how students unknowingly fall prey to the comforts that technology brings.

Not only is their creativity and imagination minimised, but their dependence on the Internet is also increased.

In other words, a child's natural thinking is fractured.

Another very common but major problem that comes with the use of technology in classrooms is that of distraction.

Inattentiveness during classes can cause children to miss out on important concepts which, in turn, can lead to lower academic performance.

However, it is not necessary to keep technology completely at bay.

The growing significance of technology in the world today demands its existence not only in education, but also in other spheres of life.

A report by consulting firm McKinsey & Company on the performance of 15-year-old students said that school-based technology yields the best results when placed in the hands of teachers.

This way, the problem of distraction can be terminated without reducing efficiency in learning.

Sharma Sanskriti Satyakam, 17

Undergraduate student