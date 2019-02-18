Teach students about data privacy

More attention should be given to educate youth on the issue of data privacy.

Young people are oblivious to the dangers they pose to themselves and their peers when sharing their personal information, such as photos, videos and locations on social media. Private content meant for close friends can inadvertently be shared with thousands of strangers.

When relationships turn sour, disgruntled parties may post others' private information online. This can jeopardise their relationships and careers.

Young people should be made to understand the seriousness of their actions as they may start breeding grounds for data thieves. They must realise that whatever they post online can never be totally removed from the Internet.

Such lessons can be conducted through lectures or classroom discussions. Schools can also observe Data Privacy Day.

Au Eong Tyen Raay, 14

Secondary 3 student

