Teach school kids conservation

It is heartening to see how more students are being exposed to and engaged on ideas about environmental conservation (Learn how to waste less at green carnival; Nov 4).

The opportunity for students to showcase their projects instils a sense of achievement and pride that is sure to serve as encouragement to these young minds.

The authorities should consider whether environmental education should take a bigger role in schools' formal curriculum. Given the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's recent report that countries around the world are not adequately adhering to the promises made under the Paris Agreement, perhaps the Ministry of Education could consider incorporating the idea of environmental conservation into its core curriculum - science, for example.

Furthermore, learning does not have to be confined to the classroom. Tarkington Elementary School in Chicago has implemented an excellent plan to be environmentally responsible.

A hands-on teaching style is adopted and children are taught how to separate their own trash to identify if it is recyclable or not.

It is almost always easier to cultivate environmentally consciousness habits and ideas during the early formative years.

If we want to see sustainable change, perhaps we should start looking to the future generation to sow the seeds of a greener tomorrow.

Fok Theng Fong