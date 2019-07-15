Teach coding to lower primary pupils as well

I was not thrilled to read that coding classes will soon be taught to upper primary pupils (Coding classes for all upper primary pupils from 2020, July 11).

I would have been much happier had it been announced that such lessons would be taught to lower primary pupils as well.

Singapore's education system has been recognised and singled out for its use of information technology, and the Ministry of Education has been implementing plans to integrate the use of technology from a young age. Therefore, it is critical to start coding classes from as early as Primary 1.

The new generation is growing up surrounded by technology, with parents buying devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. We should harness this interest from day one, as this will engage our children and let them reach their full potential.

By starting early, we can set the right direction to inspire them to learn and think critically in this digital age.

We have to accept that technology will play a bigger role in the future. Therefore, institutions and educators should equip every student with the necessary skills to meet the world's changing needs.

Technology will influence the way we work and live, and the journey must start from a young age. We should create the best environment for our students to gain new perspectives, discover their strengths and ready themselves for the digital world.

V. Balu