Teach children sugar content of other foods

While it is important to educate primary school pupils on the impact of unhealthy sugary beverages, a holistic approach to such education is imperative (More primary schools keep out sugary drinks, Feb 18).

Children should also be made aware of the sugar content of other foods when they eat at food outlets, especially at hawker centres.

Dishes such as black carrot cake, char siew rice and char kway teow contain more sugar than one might think in their sauces and gravies.

I have also observed that young children invariably go for doughnuts and chocolate cakes at confectionery shops, and are enticed by popular high-sugar delicacies such as pineapple tarts, love letters and bak kwa during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Parents can play a pivotal role in raising their children's awareness of the chronic health issues that can be caused by high sugar consumption.

Above all, parents should set an example for their children by eating right.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng