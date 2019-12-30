Taxi drivers seem reluctant to use GPS

I am a big supporter of traditional taxis and am reluctant to use ride-hailing apps, but my faith is being tested regularly.

The Padang is a central feature of Singapore, and the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) has stood in the same place since the 1850s.

Yet last week, a person visiting me from Hong Kong had one taxi driver claim he did not know either location, refusing to take my friend.

A second taxi driver reluctantly picked him up, but needed phone directions from me to get to the SCC.

All this at a central Orchard Road taxi stand.

Neither driver was willing to use the Global Positioning System on his mobile phone or look at the GPS map and directions on my friend's phone.

Every three months or so, I encounter similar difficulties with taxi drivers young and old when going to the SCC, and a similar reluctance from them to use the technology at their fingertips.

How can this be so?

Michael Joseph Coleman