Tap local grads to help the needy pay for education

Published
1 hour ago

To help close the income gap in Singapore (Will Singapore's rich offer to pay more in taxes? Forum Online, July 3), perhaps we can set up an "inclusive fund" to help the needy finance their education.

As university tuition fees here are subsidised by public funds, graduates who benefited from paying lower fees should contribute 5 per cent of their salary to this fund once their annual income reaches $500,000.

Then, Singapore need not raise taxes for the rich and will remain an attractive place for the rich to set up businesses and create jobs.

Sim Lim Onn

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 06, 2019, with the headline 'Tap local grads to help the needy pay for education'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content