Tap housewives to prepare meals for pre-schools

In a recent report, Ms Marini Khamis, senior director of PAP Community Foundation's (PCF) Pre-school Management Division, said it has been increasingly difficult to find competent cooks in recent years (PCF switches to in-house cooks after food poisoning, April 6).

This is an opportunity to creatively tap the pool of women who are willing to take on some work while still managing their home responsibilities.

Not many of them may be willing to work full time to prepare all the meals in a day, or every day of the week, but perhaps it would be possible to involve a team of part-timers, each responsible for a different area in the process.

Tasks could be divided in terms of drawing up the menu, preparing the ingredients, cooking each meal and cleaning up.

It may be more difficult to manage such a team, but if PCF is facing difficulties finding cooks, why not try a new approach?

Sharon Khoo Li-min (Ms)