Tap GovTech expertise in move to new ERP system

Forum writer Lee Eng Kiang questioned the need to have replacement in-vehicle units (IU) for the new Electronic Road Pricing system and I agree with him (Can't mobile phones replace in-vehicle units?, June 20).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been researching and testing the new ERP system for many years. After so much research, and with such advancements in technology, I am surprised that we have not moved beyond the IU.

I also don't think it's the most cost-or time-effective solution, with millions of vehicles on the road that require installation.

I am curious as to whether alternatives to the IU were considered.

I am curious as to whether alternatives to the IU were considered.

How about a simple tamper-proof radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker on the vehicle that will allow drivers to log into a mobile phone app to track and pay for charges?

How about a simple tamper-proof radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker on the vehicle that will allow drivers to log into a mobile phone app to track and pay for charges?

We seem to have a very able and forward-thinking team at the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) (GovTech team makes filling online govt forms a breeze, June 24). I am most impressed by the simple functionality and the user experience of the Parking.sg app.

Perhaps LTA could engage that team and work out a better solution that does not require the use of an IU and card.

Let's think out of the box and not just stick to old ways.

Yeo Yujin