Taking the ugly out of pretty shots

It is disheartening how tourists and locals show disrespect when trying to take shots of themselves against Singapore's heritage neighbourhoods (Ugly side of pretty Instagram shots, April 7).

As someone who uses Instagram daily, I can understand why these people try their best to make their posts look as pretty as possible. However, I believe they should be considerate while doing so.

To ensure the privacy and well-being of residents in such Instagrammable sites, the authorities could put up signs to remind people to keep their noise level down, refrain from moving residents' belongings, and keep out of private properties.

Hopefully, with more attention paid to this problem, any ugliness in trying to get the prettiest shots will soon be a thing of the past.

Mandy Tan Zhi Jing, 15

Secondary 4 student