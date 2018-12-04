Taking steps to mitigate concerns over medical bills

Dr Huang Shoou Chyuan's views on the institution of surgical fee guidelines are valid (Surgical fee guidelines a good job half done; Nov 23).

We also agree with the observations by Mr Lee Chong Kwee (Time to take a closer look at hospital pricing policies; Nov 29) and Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi (Many benefits to fixed-fee surgical packages; Nov 29).

Parkway Pantai welcomes the fee benchmarks for common surgical procedures at private hospitals.

We recognise the anxiety that patients may feel over their hospital bills and have taken proactive steps to mitigate these concerns.

For example, the fees for common procedures at our hospitals in Singapore, Mount Elizabeth, Mount Elizabeth Novena, Gleneagles and Parkway East Hospitals, have been published online since 2013 for public reference and comparison.

In 2014, we also started offering fixed price packages for common procedures like cataract surgery and colonoscopy, to give patients more price assurance over costs variations.

Like what Dr Huang and Mr Chan had suggested, these all-in packages cover doctor and hospital fees for close to 100 procedures at our hospitals, and take into consideration a limited range of cost fluctuations from complications and other variables.

Parkway Pantai recognises the critical role that private hospitals play in managing rising healthcare costs in Singapore.

We will continue to work with all parties to help keep healthcare costs sustainable in the long run.

Phua Tien Beng

Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Operations Division

Parkway Pantai