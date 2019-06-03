Taking balanced path to regulating Internet content

We thank Ms Roslyn Snodgrass Seah for her feedback (Block all porn websites, May 20).

We share her views on ensuring a safer Internet for all.

Regulating Internet content is one way, but it is not possible to block every website with undesirable content.

Hence, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) adopts a balanced approach, working with Internet service providers (ISPs) to restrict public access to a limited number of pornographic sites.

This is also an important statement of our societal values.

We agree with Ms Seah on the need for a multi-pronged approach, including educating the public on how to manage their media and Internet consumption.

To that end, IMDA supports efforts like those of the Media Literacy Council's to promote the safe and responsible use of the Internet across all age groups.

To protect the young, IMDA requires ISPs to offer optional residential and mobile Internet filtering services to help parents ensure their children have safe access to the Internet.

We invite and encourage all stakeholders to work together in securing our digital commons, and in building a safer and more reliable Internet for all.

Karen Low

Cluster Director, Communications & Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority