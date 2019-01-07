Take tougher action against errant cyclists

The apparent increase in disputes between motorists and cyclists on Singapore roads is disconcerting.

Cyclists often appeal to motorists to give them respect and space on the road but I have witnessed, on multiple occasions, cyclists who ride on the road until they reach a red light, then either beat the red light or turn into the pedestrian path.

Such actions make it difficult for other road users to anticipate their actions and put themselves and others at risk too.

To cut down on such actions, I suggest that cyclists be subject to traffic laws similar to the ones that motorcyclists have to abide by.

A system of fines and demerit points should also be put in place to discipline cyclists who break these laws.

This would encourage safer and more responsible behaviour from cyclists, and make the roads safer for everyone.

Benjamin Puah