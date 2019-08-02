Take to task those who okayed original 'brownface' ad

I do not agree with the action taken against Mr Subhas Nair and Ms Preeti Nair (Preetipls) by CNA, which removed Mr Nair from its Roar documentary over the recent "race" issue.

This action is hypocritical in the light of the use of the "brownface" persona by Mediacorp actor Dennis Chew, which sparked the rappers' anger in the first place.

If Mr Nair is to be punished for making such offensive content, then the individuals who green-lit the e-pay advertisement should also face public consequences.

Mr Nair played in a band with migrant workers, giving voice to individuals who hardly have a platform in mainstream news.

He should be recognised for this, not judged based on just the video.

Celeste Teng