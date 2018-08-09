Take proactive action against reckless behaviour

I refer to the Committee of Inquiry findings on the unfortunate death of Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan (SAF tightens measures to prevent heat injuries; Aug 7).

It is extremely sad that an innocent life must be senselessly lost for action to be taken against people who breach safety procedures.

No amount of punishment for those responsible will bring back a life.

The ragging culture in the Singapore Civil Defence Force has been present for years.

How many near-deaths have there been as a result of that culture?

Had Corporal Kok Yuen Chin not died, would firm proactive measures have been taken to stop ragging practices?

Every life is important.

The Government should be more proactive in deterring all forms of reckless behaviour before any death occurs.

Daniel Tay Xiong Sheng