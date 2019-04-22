Take action to fight climate change

It is heartening to see youth around the world making a stand for a better future ('Class action suit' by a million young friends of the earth, March 17).

Climate change will soon make the world uninhabitable and humans will be the cause of it. In order to ensure the continuity of humanity, governments must take immediate action.

Singapore may be safe from natural disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes, but the island is not spared from the sweltering heat and rising sea levels.

I urge the Singapore Government to do more to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

The Government can, for example, reward households that recycle or manage to reduce their carbon footprint, as well as implement policies to reduce the use of plastic bags.

The situation is urgent, and we should not waste any more time in reducing our contribution to climate change.

Annabelle Tay Jing Xuan, 15

Secondary 4 student