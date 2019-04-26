Take action against student but help him too

The recent sexual harassment incident has caused an uproar in our local universities as well as among the general public.

Much of the attention, naturally, was on the student who was found guilty of the sexual misconduct. There were almost unanimous calls for him to be punished more severely, with some demanding his expulsion from the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Without a doubt, sexual misconduct is wrong and appropriate actions should be taken. However, what was not raised amid the uproar was how the university's counsellors can help this student.

There were at least 26 cases of sexual offences in NUS over the last three years (NUS disciplinary board heard 26 sexual offence cases over three years, April 25).

It is concerning if sexual misconduct is a common trend among students. What is the cause for this? Could it be due to stress, addictions or other mental issues?

Helping these students to recover will assist them in leading a meaningful life after they graduate.

The problem should be looked at holistically. The university should give support to the victim and provide the help that the perpetrator needs.

Peggy Quay