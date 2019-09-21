Take action against S'pore firms linked to burning

The dreaded environmental spectacle of the haze is back, forcing millions of Singaporeans and others around the region to breathe in polluted air caused by the burning of forests in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Our entire city, including our elderly, vulnerable and young, suffers through unhealthy air, activity cancellations and bleak grey skies.

This burning has gone on for decades, all for the profits of a few large companies. At least one such company whose plantations were recently sealed off by the Indonesian authorities amid worsening haze is owned by a Singapore-based group (Jakarta vows to prosecute companies responsible for illegal fires, Sept 15).

Isn't it time the Singapore authorities threatened action against the directors of such companies on public policy grounds?

Faced with the prospect of lengthy jail time, company directors may be able to hastily find a permanent solution to the problem.

I wonder why a step like this was not taken years ago. We take so much pride in keeping Singapore pollution-free, yet allow ourselves to be held hostage to regular onslaughts of haze. This has to stop.

Dipa Swaminathan