Take action against locksmiths pasting stickers in common areas

It is common to see plenty of stickers advertising locksmith services in the common areas of Housing Board blocks.

Locksmiths are fond of pasting stickers bearing their details on house gates, letterboxes, corridors and elevator doors.

These stickers are often also pasted on electrical, telecom, water and gas risers, leading to an unkempt appearance in the estate.

Such locksmiths are behaving callously as they do not seek the residents' consent before attaching these stickers onto their property.

Unlike the multitude of fliers deposited at the doorsteps of homes, stickers are more difficult to remove and dispose of.

These locksmiths should spare a thought for the cleanliness of the housing estates instead of marketing their services aggressively to the public.

Town councils should get the locksmiths to remove such stickers within a reasonable period.

If they don't, they should be fined and punished.

Teo Kok Seah