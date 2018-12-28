Take action against errant cyclists in Pasir Ris

As a resident of Pasir Ris where the recent altercation between a cyclist and lorry driver took place, I ask that the authorities step up enforcement action against errant road users in the area (Lorry driver, cyclist arrested after Pasir Ris road altercation; Dec 25).

In Pasir Ris Drive 3, where the incident occurred, it is common to see cyclists hogging the entire lane as they head towards Changi Village on weekends and public holidays.

There have been many occasions when such cycling convoys beat the red light, especially at the pedestrian crossing along Pasir Ris Drive 3, near the Pasir Ris Sports Complex and Pasir Ris Bus Interchange.

It seems that these cyclists are reluctant to stop, and think that they have the right of way simply because they have the numbers.

It is only a matter of time before accidents involving cyclists, pedestrians and motorists occur.

Additionally, I frequently observe teenagers using their personal mobility devices at high speeds on the roads around Downtown East.

These are unnecessary hazards which the authorities have to eradicate to make our roads safe again.

Lee Yong Se