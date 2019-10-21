Sweet drinks may be hard habit to break

Singapore will become the first country to ban advertisements of packaged drinks with high sugar content, in its ongoing war against diabetes.

While banning such ads may reduce sugar consumption slightly, it is unlikely to result in a significant change as the brands are already well known here. Moreover, these high-sugar drinks are available almost everywhere.

The habit of consuming sweet drinks is ingrained in many people even though they are aware of the consequences. This makes changing their lifestyle a challenge.

Perhaps the focus in the fight against diabetes should be shifted from reducing sugar intake to encouraging exercise.

Exercise helps to control one's weight, lower blood pressure, lower "bad" cholesterol and increase "good" cholesterol.

Furthermore, it lowers the blood glucose levels of individuals with diabetes.

Nevertheless, both lowering sugar consumption and regular exercise play vital roles in the war against diabetes.

Melody Tay Wen Hui, 17

Junior College 1

