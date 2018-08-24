Support network, not study, needed to fight suicide

While a study on the reasons behind suicide would certainly provide valuable information on an urgent societal issue, the policy-based interventions that inevitably come from such surveys may not be of much help (Qualitative study on reasons for suicide needed; Aug 4).

Suicide is a phenomenon as old as human civilisation, and can arise from a practically endless spectrum of sources.

Income levels, for instance, are often thought to be a reliable predictor of suicide rates, but the reality is decidedly more complex.

High-income societies like Japan and South Korea have some of the highest suicide rates in the world.

Neither is perceived quality of life at the national level any better an indicator.

Indeed, perhaps the one common thread across all suicides in varying cultural contexts is personal struggle in its various forms.

Given such diverse and deep-seated causal factors, a population-wide study attempting to categorise and quantify suicide risk would be of limited utility in informing suicide prevention efforts.

Arguably, the best defence against suicide is a strong social support network within families and friends.

We should all be equipped with the relevant skills and a good dose of empathy to identify those at risk and help our loved ones through their darkest hours.

We should also be ready to recommend professional treatment where necessary before it is too late for the vulnerable to seek help.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi