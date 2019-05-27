Support needed for volunteer lifesavers

Recently, I got a notification from the myResponder app, saying someone across the road had suspected cardiac arrest. I bolted out the door, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the person and updated the paramedics upon their arrival. But I felt a sort of unease after the fact. Could I have done more? Better?

Performing CPR on someone is nerve-racking, to say the least. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) needs to think about what it can do for volunteers. I could find no FAQ (frequently asked questions) or other resource to refer to for help and I think it would be good to start one, especially since community involvement has increased.

This experience will not deter me from responding to another call, but it may for others. It is important that the SCDF provides support for a major link in the chain of emergency services.

Teo Chen Wei, 17 ,

Junior College Year 2 student