Support for nature shows respect for our natural heritage

It is important to get the balance right when it comes to development and nature in Singapore (Nature to play bigger role in HDB estates; July 19), especially because space given to nature on our island is ever-decreasing.

With much of our forest lost to urbanisation, it is critical that we take conscious steps to preserve what little we have. This will enable future generations to continue to appreciate the richness of the biodiversity in these little pockets in Singapore.

Plans to build eco-link bridges and green acoustic wall barriers to protect and facilitate the movement of wildlife are just some of the encouraging steps being taken to make the environment more conducive for species to thrive.

But much more can be done to save our animals and birds.

It is in everyone's interest to work closely to preserve the precious little wildlife that remains locally and it is heartening to see support from all sides for this. It is an indication of the love and respect many have for our natural heritage.

Manoraj Rajathurai