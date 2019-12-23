Sugary food too easy to spot in shops

While visiting grocery stores, I have noticed sugar-rich confectionery being displayed prominently and easily accessible. Many sugary cereals and candies are placed on the lower shelves to grab the attention of young children.

If children are constantly exposed to unhealthy food, they may eventually grow up to be unhealthy eaters.

Shop owners have to do their part in the war on diabetes. Limiting the sale of sugar-rich confectionery or placing them in a corner of the store is more practical than implementing sugar taxes and will go a long way in reducing the rise of sugar-related health problems.

Gabriel Abraham Sukotjo, 14

Secondary 2 student