Study ways to improve meals for migrant workers

Even though the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) has received only a handful of complaints on food quality from migrant workers in our 10 years of operation, it is still unacceptable that such incidents occur (End shabby treatment of migrant workers, by Mr Teo Sin Ee, April 18).

It is mandatory for caterers to adopt a food safety management system to ensure that good practices are observed in food preparation, where they are required to time-stamp meals to inform consumers of the recommended "consume-by" time.

In addition to legislation, we recommend that stakeholders, including developers, contractors, catering operators and government agencies, come together to see how best to improve the standards of catered meals provided to migrant workers.

We must ensure that all our migrant workers, who work hard and contribute to nation building, have access to decent meals on any given day.

Members of the public can alert the MWC by calling our hotline on 6536-2692 for any cases of malpractice and provide us with specific details, so that we can contact the dormitory operators and the agencies involved to resolve and improve the food issues raised.

If there is a need for further investigation and enforcement, we will escalate the case to the relevant authorities.

Yeo Guat Kwang

Chairman

Migrant Workers' Centre