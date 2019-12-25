Student's volunteerism to be praised

I thank The Straits Times for highlighting student Mark Yeong's spirit of volunteerism (S'pore student volunteers to help fight bush fires, Dec 24). The report has made me more positive heading into Christmas.

In a world that still includes quarters that deny the existence of climate change, Mark is someone, among many in his generation, who does not wait for the world to heal itself. The efforts of Mark and environmental activist Greta Thunberg are a contrast to the wrangling of political leaders over the legal language of climate agreements.

Maybe the Singapore Civil Defence Force can send a volunteer team over to show our solidarity with the fact that climate change is a global problem with no geographical boundaries.

Colin Ong Tau Shien