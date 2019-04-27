Students must abide by residential hall rules

We need to look beyond the perpetrator in the sexual misconduct case that happened in the National University of Singapore recently (NUS to relook disciplinary processes after student's complaint, April 21). Female residents staying in university halls play an important part in ensuring safety for themselves too.

I have heard of some female residents bringing boyfriends to their rooms, even in the wee hours of the night. This may encourage these visitors to roam the corridors freely, and might compromise the safety and security of other residents.

Schools must be firm with students who choose to blatantly ignore university residential hall rules - that no visitors are allowed to stay over.

Allowing visitors free access to student dormitories may result in cases of sexual harassment and trauma for other students. The safety and security of all residents must begin with the schools being firm with female residents abiding by this important rule, and doing what is responsible and respectful.

Huan Ai Min