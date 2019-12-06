Students' acing of tests achieved at a cost

Singapore's prowess in standardised test-taking is well established (15-year-olds here among world's top performers, Dec 4). Perhaps it is time now to talk about the cost of achieving this.

The $1.4 billion shadow education industry (Families spent $1.4b on extra tuition for children last year, Sept 7), heightened stress among children and parents, and the high incidence of childhood myopia - all these take a huge toll on parents and society.

What is the use of ranking among the top in reading tests but having no interest in reading or speaking proper English?

Or acing mathematics and science exams but having no drive to create knowledge-based companies?

Western countries such as Switzerland and the Netherlands that rank high on Pisa, the Programme for International Student Assessment, are also some of the most innovative in the world and have happy and confident children.

Perhaps that is the direction Singapore should follow, even if it results in dropping a few places in Pisa's rankings.

Bobby Jayaraman