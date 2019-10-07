Stuck in VEP gridlock

A radio frequency identification tag for Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit scheme being placed on the headlamp of a car in Johor Baru in July. The scheme is meant to cover foreign-registered cars entering Malaysia from Singapore.
A radio frequency identification tag for Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit scheme being placed on the headlamp of a car in Johor Baru in July. The scheme is meant to cover foreign-registered cars entering Malaysia from Singapore.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
1 hour ago

Since I first installed the radio frequency identification (RFID) tag as part of Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme on my vehicle three months back, it has never worked at the Johor checkpoints (Malaysia halts VEP enforcement at Johor checkpoints, Oct 3).

I ended up using the Tap-and-Go card, instead.

I put in RM100 (S$33) into the e-wallet for the VEP system but now that Malaysia has announced that the system is on hold, I don't know if I will be able to get my money back.

My queries to the Malaysian authorities are still unanswered.

After going through all the hassle to register my vehicle online to obtain the RFID tag, making an appointment and then the installation, the system does not work. It just does not make sense.

Karen Sim

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 07, 2019, with the headline 'Stuck in VEP gridlock'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content