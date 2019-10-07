Stuck in VEP gridlock

Since I first installed the radio frequency identification (RFID) tag as part of Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme on my vehicle three months back, it has never worked at the Johor checkpoints (Malaysia halts VEP enforcement at Johor checkpoints, Oct 3).

I ended up using the Tap-and-Go card, instead.

I put in RM100 (S$33) into the e-wallet for the VEP system but now that Malaysia has announced that the system is on hold, I don't know if I will be able to get my money back.

My queries to the Malaysian authorities are still unanswered.

After going through all the hassle to register my vehicle online to obtain the RFID tag, making an appointment and then the installation, the system does not work. It just does not make sense.

Karen Sim