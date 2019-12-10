Stronger support for gig workers today

We thank Dr Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Set up committee to help gig economy workers, Nov 21), Ms Josephine Chong Siew Nyuk (Holistic review of labour market needed, Nov 21) and Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi (Scrutinise firms to help gig workers, Nov 23) for their suggestions to support gig workers.

Fairness at work is fundamental to employees and self-employed persons (SEPs) alike. Even as work arrangements evolve, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) remains committed to safeguarding workers' interests.

Many gig workers are self-employed. However, depending on actual work arrangements, some are regular employees.

Regular employees who believe they have been misclassified by their employers as SEPs can approach MOM for help. Over the last three years, we have helped about 300 workers misclassified as SEPs to recover their due entitlements, including overtime pay and Central Provident Fund contributions.

In 2017, the Government set up the Tripartite Workgroup on SEPs to ensure they had better support.

Based on extensive consultations with stakeholders, the workgroup found that most SEPs did not expect their clients to provide employment benefits or treat them as regular employees. Instead, SEPs asked the workgroup to focus on addressing their practical concerns. Their preference shaped the workgroup's recommendations, which are currently being implemented.

For example, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management extended its services to SEPs to help resolve payment-related disputes. We launched the Tripartite Standard on Contracting with SEPs (TS SEPs) to promote fair contracting norms.

There are now insurance products to protect SEPs from loss of income during periods of prolonged illness.

Last month, Parliament also approved the pilot of the Contribute As You Earn scheme to help SEPs better save for their healthcare needs through smaller and more regular Medisave contributions whenever they earn income.

Furthermore, lower-income SEPs qualify for the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS). Each year, we provide WIS payouts to more than 40,000 SEPs. They can also tap the Workfare Training Support scheme to apply for training allowance and upskill themselves.

We call on service-buyers to do their part by providing SEPs with clear written contracts and access to prolonged medical leave insurance. We also encourage service-buyers to adopt the TS SEPs, to be more attractive among SEPs.

The number of SEPs declined between 2017 and last year as the labour market improved, and their share of the resident workforce has remained stable at 8 to 10 per cent over the past decade. For SEPs who prefer regular employment, job facilitation services are offered by Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute.

Sim Feng-Ji

Divisional Director, Income Security Policy Division

Ministry of Manpower

Lim Tze Jiat

Director, Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower