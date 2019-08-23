Stronger measures needed to stop high-rise littering

My neighbourhood has seen a spate of high-rise littering (Man, 74, dies after allegedly being hit by killer litter, Aug 21).

In recent weeks, there have been three incidents of flower pots and bottles being thrown down my block. The area where the litter landed is a passageway right by the lifts.

The block opposite was not spared either - several flower pots came crashing down on the walkway near where residents exit the lifts.

While I understand that the police turned up to investigate the incidents, I am perturbed by the lack of preventive measures taken so far.

The least that could have been done was to warn residents via the Police Community Alert Service notification of the dangers of killer litter.

Some of my neighbours were unaware of the incidents, and I have had to warn them to be more cautious when walking along the non-sheltered pathway where high-rise littering still persists.

I am heartened to know that a culprit convicted of a rash act which causes death will be dealt with severely.

However, when high-rise littering is prevalent in the estate, the relevant agencies, besides investigating the incident, need to interact with residents and advise them on how to deal with the problem.

More importantly, measures must be taken quickly before something serious or fatal happens.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng