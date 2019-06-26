Stronger action needed by authorities to stop bad behaviour

I was very surprised as to why the police did not take strong action against the "neighbour from hell" in Punggol, even as she continued to carry out the acts that made others' lives miserable ('Neighbour from hell' drove 6 families away, June 23).

The police said the reports "were for non-arrestable offences such as intentional harassment, noise pollution and mischief". That means anyone can harass others without getting into trouble.

The least the police could have done was to inform social workers or get some authority to pay her a visit or send her for mental health evaluation. They could also talk to her son to find out about her mental status.

They had so many avenues to handle this nuisance.

Singapore has such strict laws but in this case, they did not take any action and the woman continued to misbehave and cause stress and difficulty to others.

I hope in future the police will take appropriate action against this kind of people. They should not be allowed to make the lives of other people a nightmare.

Shamim Moledina