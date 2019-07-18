Stringent checks needed on use of CC facilities

I read with concern that some Myanmar nationals had used Singapore as a base to mobilise support for armed violence against their government (Group of Myanmar nationals deported, more details surface; July 12).

The individuals held their activities in the hall of a community centre, which is a common space for social bonding.

There are stringent guidelines for booking a venue in CCs, including a ban on political party activities.

So how did these Myanmar nationals manage to book a venue for such questionable activities?

Can the People's Association, which manages CCs, clarify if foreigners are allowed to use CC facilities?

Are the venues monitored to ensure that they are used for the purpose they were booked for?

Sean Lim Wei Xin