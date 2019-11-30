Strengthening community support to keep children safe

We agree with Ms Lam Yin Yin that it is important to extend support to families of young children when they face difficulties they cannot handle on their own (Undetected abuse of young kids worrying, Nov 25).

As Ms Lam noted, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has introduced more rigorous screening tools and training for professionals to identify children with safety concerns and sharpen the ability of professionals to respond quickly and appropriately. We have also stepped up public education efforts on child protection and family violence.

Our "Break the Silence - Against Family Violence" campaign spreads the message that family violence is not a private matter and encourages the public to stand up for vulnerable individuals. MSF also partners Child Protection Specialist Centres to reinforce the importance of help for vulnerable children. With better detection and awareness of child abuse, more cases with child protection concerns have been uncovered over the past few years.

MSF continues to work closely with government agencies and community partners to put in place upstream measures to identify and support families facing complex and interlocking challenges, by strengthening coordination of cases and enhancing information sharing. This network of support facilitates early detection of families and children who may face challenging circumstances.

For instance, the KidStart programme, led by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), provides support to eligible families from the prenatal stage to pre-school, through house visits and community-based sessions to build parenting skills and strengthen parent-child bonding.

ECDA also engages lower-income families with children not enrolled in pre-school under its pre-school outreach programme. Proactive and targeted support will be provided to families living in rental flats at four sites through Community Link to better connect these families to support services and programmes based on their needs.

Beyond these efforts, the community has a critical role to play. Each of us, as members of the public, should keep an eye out for the safety of the children in our community. Where there are concerns over a child's safety, the public should contact the MSF's Child Protective Service on 1800-777-0000. In a situation where there is imminent threat to life or safety, the public should call the police on 999.

MSF will continue to work closely with the community to strengthen support for families of young children.

R. Jai Prakash

Director

Child Protective Service

Ministry of Social and Family Development