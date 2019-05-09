Street lighting factors in safety of all

We thank Mr Kevin Lim Kheng Aun (LED lights can make it harder to see pavements, April 25) and Mr Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar (Time to tackle light, noise pollution, April 25) for their feedback on light-emitting diode (LED) street lights.

The LED street lights that the Land Transport Authority ( LTA) has adopted comply with international standards on illumination.

The lighting levels of LED lights are safe for road users and are comparable to conventional high pressure sodium (HPS) lighting.

LED lights are also able to reproduce the colours of objects more accurately and meet international standards on allowable levels of blue light emission.

As for light pollution, LED street lights used in Singapore provide top-down directional lighting that disperses light rays in a uniform manner. This minimises the scattering of light rays beyond unintended areas and reduces the amount of light infiltrating to surrounding residential estates.

LED street lighting yields many benefits, in particular superior energy efficiency and durability. LTA will continue to monitor the street lighting conditions closely and make further adjustments where necessary.

Nedumaran Ramasamy

Director, Road Operations

Land Transport Authority