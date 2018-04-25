Voices Of Youth

Stop discrimination against mentally ill

Apr 25, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Due to a lack of understanding, the public has formed biases and stereotypes around the mentally ill.

There are more reports of the mentally ill being discriminated against at work than accepted.

Discrimination also leads the mentally ill to self-stigmatise, making it harder for them to reintegrate into society.

Hence, instead of forming biases against them, we should learn to understand and accept the mentally ill so that they, too, can lead a life of meaning.

Teo Yin Yan, 15

Secondary 4 student

