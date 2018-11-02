Still in the dark about emergency lighting in HDB blocks

HDB has yet to clarify the issue of fitting emergency lighting in HDB blocks (System needed to ensure all blocks meet emergency requirements; Oct 10).

Neither did the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF's) reply fully address Mr Thomas Reginald Vernon's contention that many HDB point blocks still have no emergency lights (Emergency lights will be checked again; Oct 23).

SCDF said "a building's fire safety provisions need to be reviewed only if major upgrading works have been carried out". It also said the "Home Improvement Programme does not entail extensive alterations".

There are many HDB point blocks constructed in the 1970s that have benefited from alteration works, extensive or otherwise - such as Main Upgrading Programme, Interim Upgrading Programme, Lift Upgrading Programme and Home Improvement Programme.

Many of such blocks still have no emergency lighting. No such lights were installed for my point block in Clementi, which has gone through the programmes mentioned.

If the Housing Board does not consider these programmes "extensive alterations", then which programme is?

Steven Lo Chock Fei