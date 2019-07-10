Stiffer penalties for irresponsible driving welcomed

It is about time that stiffer penalties were introduced for irresponsible driving (Irresponsible drivers to face longer jail terms, stiffer fines, July 9).

Tragic accidents, loss of lives and irreparable damage to individuals and relationships occur because of a lack of civic-mindedness and selfish behaviour on the road.

Drinking under the influence of alcohol, driving and talking on mobile devices, blatant speeding and driving through red lights and zebra crossings, sudden changes of lanes from extreme right to left on highways without signalling, aggressive tail-gating and excessive speeding - these are some examples of irresponsible driving encountered almost daily on the roads.

It seems ridiculous to have speed limit labels on the back of large vehicles, trucks and even buses displaying limits of 60kmh or 70kmh and seeing these vehicles speeding by you at speeds of at least 90kmh regularly.

Motorcyclists are seen regularly speeding far beyond the speed limit and weaving about vehicles without any penalty and consequence; it is not just causing many accidents among them but it also endangers the lives of pillion riders and other road users.

I trust that our roads can be much safer in the days ahead when drivers learn to be more concerned about other road users besides having their thrills, which rightly should be on the racing tracks.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)