Forum: Steps being taken to reduce wait time for breast scan review

We thank Ms Tan Weena for her feedback on how we can improve the process of breast scan reviews (Process for breast scan review needs to be looked at, Nov 11).

We understand that the waiting time for reviews can create anxiety for some patients and their loved ones, and assure patients that we are working on reducing waiting times where possible, as well as putting in place options for alternative contact methods.

Breast Screen Singapore (BSS), as a national screening programme, aims to provide accessible and subsidised mammograms at polyclinics to encourage women with no symptoms of breast cancer (such as breast lumps, for example) to go for regular mammogram screening.

If their latest mammogram shows changes when compared with that of their past mammograms, a letter is sent recommending that they make an appointment for further assessment by a specialist at an assessment centre (AC).

In Ms Tan's case, she contacted Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), which is one of the designated ACs for BSS.

Under the BSS programme, it is recommended that the ACs fix an appointment for follow-up within two weeks of the women calling. This enables new BSS clients to be reviewed in a timely manner while taking into account pre-existing appointments and non-BSS cases that need to be reviewed by the ACs.

TTSH has contacted Ms Tan regarding her concerns and assured her that we are looking into the situation.

Shyamala Thilagaratnam (Dr)

Group Director

Outreach

Health Promotion Board

Chong Bee Kiang

Divisional Chairman

Ambulatory and Diagnostic Medicine

Tan Tock Seng Hospital