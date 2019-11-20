Stepping up fight against plastic use

We thank Mr Michael Ng and Ms Mary Ong Bee Leng for their feedback (Use reward system to lower plastic bag use, Nov 14 and Other ways to cut plastic bag use apart from charging a fee, Nov 6).

The "No Plastic Bag" initiative is part of the FairPrice Plastic Bag Management Programme to address the wider impact of plastic bag use on the environment while considering customer needs and objectives.

The aim is to encourage consumers to bring their own bags.

During this period, plastic bags will not be made freely available at the stores.

Should customers need plastic bags, they may purchase them at 20 cents per transaction at the selected supermarkets and 10 cents per transaction at the selected convenience stores where an adequate number of bags will be given to bag their purchases.

All proceeds from the funds collected will go towards sponsoring environmental and community causes.

We will continue our public education efforts to raise awareness of the importance of plastic waste reduction, including a new initiative to get the public to donate clean reusable bags for redistribution to customers.

From 2007 to 2017, FairPrice used an incentive-based scheme to reinforce the message of customers bringing their own bags.

However, the habit plateaued out over time and has become less effective.

In its place, we have launched a $1 million FairPrice Sustainability Fund to sponsor projects that tackle environment and sustainability causes.

All of us can play a part in protecting the environment, and we can start by making it a habit to bring our own bags.

Jonas Kor

Director

Corporate Communications

NTUC FairPrice