Step up support for young hawkers

I am in my early 20s and I really enjoy hawker food like roasted duck rice and kopi-o, compared with cafes that serve up trendy eggs benedict and cappuccino.

I often wonder if there will be hawker stalls or coffee shops in the years to come (Hawker culture must evolve to ensure survival; Feb 4, 2017).

Most hawkers are in their 60s and older.

Though there are young hawkers stepping up, like Mr Mohamad Afiq Mohammed Anuar of Harummanis Junior, who is only 27 years old, I feel that to attract more young hawkers to take over their family business or to even start up their own, diners must be willing to pay slightly more, like an increment of 50 cents to $2.

Everybody wants to enjoy hawker food, but not everyone wants to pay for it.

It should be a two-way street: Hawkers work hard to bring these delicious meals to the table; it is only right for patrons to support and pay more, as the prices of ingredients are significantly rising.

The Government could also help with schemes and loans to support these aspiring young entrepreneurs venturing into the hawker scene as a way of thanking them for keeping the hawker culture alive.

With support from fellow Singaporeans and the Government, I can foresee a beautiful Singapore in the next 50 years with a vibrant hawker culture that showcases our heritage and roots.

Andrea Ang (Ms)