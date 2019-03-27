Step up safety measures in public gyms

I am 69 and have been working out regularly at Tampines ActiveSG Gym, managed by Sport Singapore, for 20 years.

Last week, the cable suddenly snapped while I was using the Low Row Machine, causing me to fall backwards.

As other gym users helped me up, I felt pain in my lower back, which intensified over the next few days, and which has persisted until now.

Gym staff were unaware of the accident when it happened, despite the loud bang when the weights came crashing down, and none of them came to help me.

I have also given feedback to staff on many occasions regarding safety issues such as snapping cables and gym equipment breaking, which are common occurrences in my experience, but it has fallen on deaf ears.

I hope the relevant authorities will take steps to ensure that all users of public gyms can work out in a safe environment.

Patrick Liew Soon Lee