Step up checks on construction sites for stagnant water

It is the monsoon season and construction sites and vacant land are prone to having rainwater collect into puddles.

Stagnant water accumulated over time will enable the breeding of mosquitoes. If contractors and developers do not act to prevent flooding, it would lead to an outbreak of dengue fever in the surrounding areas.

The National Environment Agency has been proactive in raising awareness of the spread of dengue in households and schools through educational campaigns.

But how often does it conduct spot checks at construction sites and vacant land to eradicate accumulation of rainwater?

Alan Chin