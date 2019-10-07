Voices Of Youth

Staying in school to fight climate change

Greta Thunberg is credited with helping to increase pressure on world leaders to address climate change with what began as a one-person school strike in Stockholm.
Greta Thunberg is credited with helping to increase pressure on world leaders to address climate change with what began as a one-person school strike in Stockholm.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took the world by storm with her recent speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

I applaud Greta for her call to action and speaking on behalf of the youth of the world. As much as I support the movement, it does however feel like Greta has created a bigger problem.

It is a pity that it has taken the forsaking of education to capture the attention of lawmakers. Not attending lessons, however, sets the wrong precedent and sends a signal that discontinuing education contributes to the solution.

Most discussions on climate change revolve around the year 2050 benchmark. By then, most of the current generation of lawmakers and scientists who can enact change against climate change will not be around any more.

If students continue to follow this example of skipping school and their education, there may not be many lawmakers or scientists in 2050 to enact change either.

I support the view of Australia's Education Minister Dan Tehan, that if students think an issue is important, they should voice their opinions after school, and on the weekends .

Thanks to Greta, youth voices and concerns have now been heard, but until we have the adequate qualifications to effectively contribute to the solution, I will continue diligently in my education, in pursuit of the said qualifications, and have full trust and faith in the governments to act on the issues that have been raised. Until then, my generation will be waiting on the world to change.

Alex Low, 17

Year 1 Polytechnic Student

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 07, 2019, with the headline 'Staying in school to fight climate change'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content