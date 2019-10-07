Staying in school to fight climate change

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took the world by storm with her recent speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

I applaud Greta for her call to action and speaking on behalf of the youth of the world. As much as I support the movement, it does however feel like Greta has created a bigger problem.

It is a pity that it has taken the forsaking of education to capture the attention of lawmakers. Not attending lessons, however, sets the wrong precedent and sends a signal that discontinuing education contributes to the solution.

Most discussions on climate change revolve around the year 2050 benchmark. By then, most of the current generation of lawmakers and scientists who can enact change against climate change will not be around any more.

If students continue to follow this example of skipping school and their education, there may not be many lawmakers or scientists in 2050 to enact change either.

I support the view of Australia's Education Minister Dan Tehan, that if students think an issue is important, they should voice their opinions after school, and on the weekends .

Thanks to Greta, youth voices and concerns have now been heard, but until we have the adequate qualifications to effectively contribute to the solution, I will continue diligently in my education, in pursuit of the said qualifications, and have full trust and faith in the governments to act on the issues that have been raised. Until then, my generation will be waiting on the world to change.

Alex Low, 17

Year 1 Polytechnic Student