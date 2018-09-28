Status quo is best compromise

Contrary to what Mr Stan Huang believes - that there are no clear genetic or biologic factors in the causation of sexual orientation - there are (Accommodating religious views doesn't undermine state's secular position; Sept 27).

While the existence of a "gay" gene has thus not been proven, chromosomal studies, cellular analysis and other such investigations show that genetic variation and the in-utero environment that nourishes foetuses do play important roles in the psychological development of sexual orientation.

But in the present subjectivity-based environment, the argument is never going to be settled on facts and the battle for the mind of the court to either retain or repeal Section 377A will simply disenfranchise those the decision will ultimately alienate.

It is a battle of the heart that needs to be won.

Guardians of the home, schools and religious institutions need to be convinced of the scientific, historic and human-social perspectives of sexual orientation and the consequences of acceptance, suppression or repression of each different type, before we can reach a decision that is most enlightened and least polarising.

Let open discourse unfettered by dogmatic religious constraints follow.

Meanwhile, the present policy of not prosecuting same-sex acts, conflicting in legal principle though it is, is the best compromise acceptable to the majority.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)