Start with separating work from personal time

I am heartened that the Government is serious about addressing health issues (Multi-agency task force to promote healthy lifestyles; Nov 5).

However, I am very surprised that with so much evidence and research done, there is no mention of how the stress of Industry 4.0, or the fourth industrial revolution, and the constant onslaught by social media leave no distinction between work time and rest time.

Many working adults still see play and rest only as precursors to being ready for the next task or corporate message through a group chat. The mind is never at rest and is switched on 24/7.

My wish is that the new workplace practices can be more efficient in the area of office meetings and restricting corporate correspondence only to working hours so that Singaporeans can have better mental well-being.

This will further enable working adults to be more mindful in leading better physical lifestyles too.

Colin Ong Tau Shien