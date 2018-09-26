Start small to grow e-sports in S'pore

I agree with Jordan Loo Ming Zhou on the prospect of Singapore venturing into e-sports, but this will take time to materialise (Securing S'pore's spot in e-sports; Sept 5).

In Singapore, e-sports has not received the spotlight it deserves. The popular association with it to a gaming addiction does not serve to help e-sports win support from concerned parents.

There are key concerns that need to be addressed. First, e-sports has yet to prove that it can provide financial stability for those intending to do it for a living. Second, the benefits of it are not widely known or have yet to be researched. Third, the prevalent concern of it escalating into a gaming addiction has not been addressed. These explain why many people, especially the older generation, disapprove of it.

We should start small. Schools can allow for e-sports co-curricular activities to see the benefits of it. By starting small and changing the way we see e-sports, we can help Singapore venture into that arena.

Lim Yong Kang, 16

Junior College Year 1 student