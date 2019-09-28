Start building eco-friendly society by stopping litterbugs

Both Mr Brennen Pak Hoe Peng (S'pore needs better education programmes on recycling, Sept 24) and Mr Cheng Choon Fei (Singaporeans must take recycling seriously, Sept 24) are correct in that we have to take recycling seriously as we are vulnerable to climate change.

I am ashamed that Singaporeans are less eco-conscious than citizens of other countries.

After 54 years of independence, Singapore still has many people with Third World habits, and it is common to see people littering.

It would be a quantum leap for us to achieve the standards of eco-consciousness of the Swiss, Japanese or Taiwanese.

But we need to start somewhere and we should start by getting Singaporeans not to litter. The common sight of litter in carparks does not befit a First World city.

It is time for the Government to come down harshly on litterbugs.

Lee Yong Se