StarHub's first technician made a slip

We thank Mr Goh Khee Kuan for his letter (Two StarHub technicians came to my house, and nothing was done, April 6).

We are sorry for the inconvenience we caused Mr Goh at our first attempt to set up his Fibre TV service and appreciate the opportunity to set things right for him.

The service was successfully installed on April 6.

For our customers who opt for having data points installed to extend the reach of their fibre connectivity, we would need to complete this task first before setting up the fibre services at a subsequent time.

In Mr Goh's case, there are two fibre termination points (TPs) in different parts of his home.

During the first of the two home visits, our technician had advised Mr Goh that a data point was not required for his new Fibre TV service when he saw a TP located near the TV set.

However, he did not notice that it was already being used for an existing fibre broadband service.

As a result, our second technician who arrived at Mr Goh's home subsequently was unable to carry out the job, as a data point had to be first installed to tap the unused TP located on another floor.

We assure Mr Goh that we take his feedback seriously and will continue to strive to become better in what we do for our customers. We are taking steps to tighten the service quality process to prevent a recurrence of this.

These steps include supporting our technicians through coaching to help them provide better care for customers.

Cassie Fong (Ms)

Assistant Vice-President, Corporate Communications

StarHub